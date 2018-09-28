CANDIDATE Q&A – Bob Rozankovic

The town is going through a re-branding process. How would you define what Amherstburg is and how it should be promoted?
What must be understood is that it doesn’t matter what one individual thinks. The re-branding is a collaborative effort that is extremely dependent on resident input. Having said that, I would define Amherstburg as a “quaint town full of opportunity to become so much more than it currently is”. How Amherstburg should be promoted is dependent on what the residents want it to be. In time, should Belle Vue materialize, we could promote the town as a cultural and arts center. If the Duffy’s property is developed we can promote the town as a waypoint for the many boaters on both sides of the border. With the Miracle league Field and the Libro Center we can promote our exceptional facilities for athletes of all abilities.
Taxes and spending will always be election issues. What is the best way to spend money on roads and infrastructure while, at the same time, keeping taxes at a reasonable level?
The current budget of 1.41 million dollars per year for roadwork over a 10 year period could be increased with the proposed saving from outsourcing our policing service. According to current estimates that would approximately $550,000 per year.
“Transparency” and “accountability” are words often heard during election campaigns. What specific measures would you undertake to ensure town council lives up to those words?
Accountability and transparency are standards of good government that enhance public trust. They are achieved through the Town adopting measures ensuring, to the best of its ability, that all activities and services are undertaken utilizing a process that is open and accessible to its stakeholders. In addition, wherever possible, the Town will engage its stakeholders throughout its decision making processes which will be open, visible and transparent to the public. Personally, ensuring that council lives up to these words is predicated on completely understanding what must, by law, be discussed in-camera, and always insisting that as much as possible be debated in public.
How would you encourage economic development for the Town of Amherstburg over the next four years (and beyond)?
It would seem the Town has reached a point where a dedicated Economic Development Officer is warranted. Neighbouring communities have such a position within their administrative structure. This position would be directed to meet with Provincial EcDev authorities on a regular basis to ensure we are made aware of all opportunities being presented. The position would also be in constant contact with the Windsor Essex Development Corporation, exploring possibilities as they arise. We must be “out there” marketing Amherstburg. Opportunities will not simply come to us.
The policing issue is still top-of-mind for some of the electorate. Is providing services on a regional level a good way to save money, a detriment to the town and its identity or would you view it on a case-by-case basis?
Whether to contract out policing or not is a generational issue and not simply an exercise in “what is cheaper”. The public meetings that were held fully showed the depth of emotional involvement by this community with its police service.
Though I am not a proponent of referendums in most cases, I believe a this is one of those rare times. If we had submitted a request to the province by March 1st, we could have had this issue on our ballots for the October 22nd election. This would have pushed the contract start date to July 2019. A very small delay to ensure a correct decision.
Furthermore, there are times when emotional connection is more important than saving money.
I don’t profess to know whether the majority wanted a switch or not. I do know that in door-to-door campaigning I am getting many different opinions.
The fact that a three to two vote, with two abstentions, decided this important issue is so sad. How could a referendum have been any worse? At the very least, council would have known the will of the people.