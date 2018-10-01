CANDIDATE Q&A – All candidates, all in one place!

All 20 election candidates (two mayor, four deputy mayor and 14 councillor) have had their questions and answers featured in the Sept. 26 print edition of the River Town Times.
All 20 have been posted online already, but due to there being 20 candidates, you have had to scroll through the pages under the “News” tab (for those unfamiliar, click “Read previous entries” at the bottom of the screen to get to the previous page) in order to find all of the candidates. Now, we are putting links to all 20 Q&A’s in one post to make it easier to find a candidate you are curious about.
MAYOR
DEPUTY MAYOR
COUNCILLOR
The municipal election is Oct. 22. Advance polls are Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Libro Centre.