Candidate information session being planned for next month

Special to the RTT
The 2018 municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 22 and those interested in becoming a candidate can get more information next month.
The municipal clerks in Essex County would like to welcome all interested potential municipal candidates, or even those who would like more information, to join them at a free candidate information session April 26 at 7 p.m. in the county council chambers at the Essex Civic Centre.
“We are pleased to present this free information session, in partnership with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs” said Mary Birch, Director of Community and Council Services/Clerk for the County of Essex. “We encourage residents to come out, ask questions, and learn more about becoming civically engaged.”
The Candidate Information Session will feature topics such as:
- The role of local and County council
- The role of municipal staff
- The role of School Board trustees
- Nominations and the eligibility to run
- Candidate and third party advertiser rules and duties
- General campaign rules and election finances
- Compliance audits and penalties
- Testimonials of being an elected official
The information session will feature speakers from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, and a senior municipal leader with both political and administrative experience.
More information is available by visiting countyofessex.on.ca/candidate or by contacting the County of Essex at COEinfo@countyofessex.on.ca.
The 2018 nomination period runs from May 1-July 27. Candidates now have to be endorsed by 25 people before they can officially get on the ballot.
The fee to become a candidate in the Oct. 22 election is $100 for deputy mayor and councillor candidates and $200 for mayoral candidates.