Canadian Tire Pro Shop in Libro Centre closing at end of March

By Ron Giofu

While both sides describe their relationship as positive, the Canadian Tire Pro Shop will be closing at the Libro Centre at the end of March.

The Town of Amherstburg was informed of the business decision recently and local Canadian Tire dealer Stephen Pike confirmed it on Saturday.

“On March 29, 2018, at the end of this hockey season, the Pro Shop will be closed. It was a very difficult decision to decide to wind down the Pro Shop as we have enjoyed the opportunity to serve the sports community from the Libro Centre location,” Pike told the River Town Times in a statement. “We will continue serve and support the community with a wide array of sports and hockey equipment, as well as skate sharpening services at our Canadian Tire store location at 380 Sandwich Street S. in Amherstburg. We would like to thank the Amherstburg community for their patronage, it has been greatly appreciated. We would also like to thank the Town of Amherstburg for their support and opportunity to operate the Pro Shop over the years.”

CAO John Miceli said it was “strictly a business decision” by Canadian Tire and that no decision has been made yet as to how to utilize the space.

“We’re going to examine what we are going to use the space for,” he said. “We have internal needs but nothing has been finalized.”

It is too soon to say whether the town could issue an Request for Proposals (RFP) to have another pro shop owner come in or whether the town can re-use the space for other needs, Miceli added.

“We’re going to look at all options and address everything with council,” said Miceli.

Miceli said he understood Canadian Tire’s decision from a business perspective.