Canadian Blood Services has strong turnout at Amherstburg clinic

By Ron Giofu

Despite not reaching their goal, Canadian Blood Services is still reporting a busy turnout at a recent blood donor clinic in Amherstburg.

The clinic, held in late December at the Libro Centre, saw 79 units of blood collected though local officials had a target of 96. Still, it was reported that a steady flow of people passed through the community room at the Libro Centre donate.

One of those people who attended was Nancy Dupuis of Amherstburg.

“I have O-negative blood. I know there is always a need,” said Dupuis. “I want to do my part.”

Dupuis said she used to donate years ago but got out of the habit. She returned with a few friends in the last few years and continues to do so.

Amy Vreman accompanied Dupuis to the blood donor clinic and Vreman said she began donating regularly thanks to a friend. Vreman said paramedic Mary Lou Beneteau encouraged 50 friends to donate 50 units of blood and has been returning to blood clinics since, often with Dupuis.

“We started doing this as a date thing,” she said.

For those who missed the clinic in December, Canadian Blood Services has more scheduled for the Libro Centre in the coming weeks. According to their website www.blood.ca, there is a Jan. 13 clinic from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. A Feb. 21 clinic is also planned at the Libro Centre from 2-7 p.m. while there is also a March 10 clinic planned at the same place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.