Canada Day Treats ‘N’ Eats Festival coming to Toddy Jones Park

There will still be a festival going on in Toddy Jones Park on Canada Day, but it will have a different name than in past years.

Now known as the Canada Day Treats ‘N’ Eats Festival, it will be taking over Toddy Jones Park from July 1. Event organizer Kim Hamilton said the former Ice Cream Festival is back with a name change to accompany it.

“Unless you’ve been living under a rock, I know you’ve heard of the exciting events going on in Amherstburg for Canada Day over the last few years,” said Hamilton. “We’re kicking off the summer of 2018 with the ‘Canada Day Treats N’ Eats Festival’ brought to you by Glitterfly Entertainment, coinciding with the Canada Day festivities at Fort Malden! The day kicks off with the town’s annual Canada D’Eh Run (presented by Running Flat). Our festival runs from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. at Toddy Jones Park, in conjunction with the Font Malden outdoor concert, BBQ and activities across the street. All of this is followed up by an extraordinary fireworks display at sunset, put on by the Town of Amherstburg!”

There will be a number of events at the Canada Day Treats ‘N’ Festival at Toddy Jones Park.

“This year the Canada Day Treats N’ Eats Festival is bringing you a boatload of family-friendly new and exciting activities including bouncy castles galore. There will be bounce-all-day passes available,” said Hamilton. “We will also have free mini-putt golf by Party Putt sponsored by Glitterfly Entertainment. There will be ice cream trucks (of course, it’s tradition!).”

Hamilton added there will be food trucks, merchant vendors (local artisans, businesses and not-for-profits), character visits with characters from “Fantastic Fathers,” face painting and glitter tattoos by Glitterfly Entertainment and Funky Faces, a princess meet and greet with a photobooth keepsake and “of course the use of Amherstburg beautiful park, playground and splash pad! Don’t forget your bathing suits and towels.”

Hamilton asks people to remember that the festival is bike and pet-friendly “but please, pick up after yourself.”

“We’ve spent the last few months planning another amazing event for this year, and we are so excited to celebrate Canada Day with you all!” she said. “Please note a portion of funds raised each year, goes right back into the community, benefitting local charity organizations. You do not want to miss this amazing event!”