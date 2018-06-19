Canada Day festivities ramping up as holiday approaches

By Ron Giofu

Canada’s 151st birthday is coming up and there are a number of festivities planned again this year to celebrate.

The Canada Day activities return to Fort Malden National Historic Site with a number of new and familiar events for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Jennifer Ibrahim, tourism co-ordinator with the Town of Amherstburg, said this year’s Canada Day will feature a lot of the same family-friendly activities as in previous years.

“It starts at 9 a.m. with the most patriotic run in our nation,” said Ibrahim, in reference to the Canada D’Eh run/walk that is presented by Running Flat. “I hope our community comes out and cheers on the Canada D’Eh runners. It’s so much fun.”

Opening ceremonies for the Canada Day festivities is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Ibrahim said St. Peter’s ACHS College School will be joining the Amherstburg Admirals in field hockey games all day with a kids’ activity centre also to be featured throughout that Sunday.

Among the entertainment will be performers from the Kerri Brown Vocal Studio and the Rivertown Dance Academy with singers and bands to include Red and the Barron, Kerri & Joseph and Fresh Breath.

“Our headliners this year are Ashley Lynn & the Spurs,” said Ibrahim. “They are a crowd favourite.”

Ashley Lynn & the Spurs take the stage at 8 p.m.

There will also be children’s robotics activities featuring A-Team Robotics, pony rides courtesy of Sarah Parks Horsemanship and Zumba, the latter scheduled for 7 p.m.

Fort Malden National Historic Site will also offer its own programming throughout the day.

“Not to be missed is the fireworks finale,” added Ibrahim.