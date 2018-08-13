“Can-Dunk-A-Dunk” fundraiser tops 2017 total

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg LCBO store held its annual fundraiser for United Way Aug. 1 and it topped the 2017 event.

This year’s event was “Can-Dunk-A-Dunk,” with the main attraction being a dunk tank that was alongside the Sandwich St. S. store. Staff from the LCBO went inside, including Elaine Marton and Marylynn Bartlett, with those two being two of the main organizers of the event. Mayor Aldo DiCarlo also went in the water several times late in the afternoon.

Bartlett noted that they also raised money through a raffle of a gift basket and by raffling off gift certificates as well.

Many people also got a hug in lieu of a chance to dunk someone.

“So many people in town didn’t want to dunk us,” explained Marton. “They wanted to make a donation.”

The staff were the ones going in the dunk tank earlier in the day and had to put up with cool temperatures along with the cold water.

Bartlett said shortly after 4:30 p.m. they had passed the $1,000 that was made during last year’s “Pick Your Poison” event. They ended up raising $1,200 from the event itself and $3,935 over a two week period for United Way through that and other fundraising.

“My town never lets me down,” added Marton. “They support me on everything.”

“It’s a very supportive community,” added Ermanna Filice, relationship manager and account executive with the United Way.

Filice called it a “heartwarming” event that was put on and the support speaks well of both Bartlett and Marton.

Matt Pritchard won $290 worth of gift certificates, said Marton, while Lorelei Goodchild won a one-hour message from RMT Vanessa Strickland, one of the event’s sponsors. Marton added that Amherstburg has a “C” level store yet still raised the second most of any LCBO store in the district.