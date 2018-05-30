Camps coming up at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

The people at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church would like you to save some dates. We will be hosting our annual Vacation Bible School the first full week of July, July 2-6. Our VBS is held in the evenings at 6:30 p.m. till 8:30 p.m. All children from ages 3 to Grade 6 are invited to attend. Youth and adults are also invited to take part in a Bible study with the pastor.

This year our theme is called “Created in Christ.” It focuses on our identity as members of God’s creation, being rooted in His created order, how that identity has been ruined by the Fall, and how Jesus has restored and redeemed us by His death on the cross and resurrection on the third day. There will be a variety of Bible stories, songs at our opening and closings, some great crafts, games, and delicious snacks for everyone to enjoy. We would love to have you and your children participate.

If you have any questions, or would like to register early, you can call Pastor Schneider at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 519-736-6979, or you can e-mail at timschneider24@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

If you are looking for a summer camp for your children to get involved in this summer, look no further than Good Shepherd Lutheran Christian Daycare. Our summer camp runs all summer long for children aged 5-12 years old. The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and includes two healthy snacks and a healthy, nutritious lunch each day. There are a variety of games, crafts, and Bible stories for your children to enjoy and learn. While our Vacation Bible School is absolutely there is a cost for the summer camp. Please contact our supervisor, Amanda Deslippe, for more information at 519-736-5909 or gslcdaycare@hotmail.com.

