Caesars Windsor Cares kicks off Stuff-a-Stocking for Seniors donation drive with $1,500 donation

Special to the RTT

Since 2013, Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) has collected donations every year to ensure seniors at risk of loneliness and isolation receive a gift during the holidays through their Stuff-a-Stocking campaign.

This year, they’re starting their campaign off strong with a donation of $1,500 from Caesars Windsor Cares. ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo says this is as good a start as they could have hoped for.

“This donation really gets us off on the right foot and we can’t thank Caesars Windsor enough for stepping forward like this,” DiBartolomeo said. “Giving to our local seniors, many of whom won’t see many, if any, other gifts come their way this year, is one of the best ways to truly get into the holiday spirit. We’re really looking forward to seeing our community step up yet again.”

Caesars Windsor isn’t stopping with their donation, as they will also give staff the opportunity to volunteer to help prepare the stockings for delivery. According to Kelly Wolfe Gregoire, vice President of human resources at Caesars Windsor, the staff and management there are thrilled to be involved in the program.

“We are proud to work with Amherstburg Community Services to help older individuals live longer, healthier and more fulfilling lives at every stage of the aging process,” Wolfe Gregoire said.

Donations are now being collected at ACS, 179 Victoria St. S. in Amherstburg. They need small gifts that can easily fit into stockings such as small toiletries, candy and treats, warm socks, homemade cards, and other small items. Monetary donations by cash or cheque can be brought to ACS’ office, while donations made by credit card can be given on their website, www.amherstburg-cs.com.

For more information, those interested can learn more by visiting ACS’ website or call their office at 519-736-5471.