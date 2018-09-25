Bulldogs win season opener against Cardinal Carter

By Ron Giofu
The General Amherst Bulldogs are already doing better this season than they did last year.
The Bulldogs finished 0-6 at both the senior and junior levels in 2017 but took a combined team to the Libro Centre last Thursday night and won 24-14 over the Cardinal Carter Cougars.
The teams played a scoreless first quarter but General Amherst scored three of the four touchdowns in the second quarter. Quarterback Emmitt Rosati connected with wide receiver Calvin Cribley on a 23-yard touchdown pass off of a fake field goal to open the scoring. After a 56-yard touchdown run by Cardinal Carter tied it, Rosati scored from two-yards out to put General Amherst up 14-7.
Rosati and Cribley hooked up again right before the second quarter ended, this time on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 Bulldogs at the half.
Bulldogs’ kicker Matteo Gugliotta, who successfully converted all three touchdowns, booted a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter to put General Amherst up 24-7 but the Cougars scored on a 72-yard pass play later in the third to make it a 24-14 game.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Cribley admitted to being “a little bit nervous” but believes he played well. He believed there were too many mistakes and that he has to cut down on them. As for his touchdowns, Cribley said he ran his routes and that Rosati got him the football.
General Amherst head coach John Rudak pointed out how big it was to get the win.
“That was a very important win for the program,” he said. “Last year, our team barely survived the season.”
The Bulldogs had about “nine or ten” Grade 9 players quit the team because they were worried about going against much larger players, said Rudak, but he hoped they would return next year to help the future of the football program at Amherst. General Amherst would like to eventually return to having junior and senior teams, Rudak added, but pointed out six of the eight teams in the WECSSAA Tier 3 division are combined teams.
There were some “first game jitters” against Cardinal Carter, Rudak said. There were instances where there were either too many players on the field or not enough and Rudak said they also have to be more aggressive. He said their leaders stepped up and played well.
For more photos from the Sept. 20 senior football game, click here.
The Bulldogs next game is this Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. versus Lajeunesse. That game will be at Centennial Park.