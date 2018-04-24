Bulldogs win one, lose one last week

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs boys soccer team split a pair of games over the past week.

The Bulldogs dropped to 3-2 on the WECSSAA Tier 2 boys soccer season after a 2-0 loss Monday afternoon in Belle River. It was the first road game of the season for General Amherst, after playing their first four games at the Libro Centre. Devin Ergun and Paul Pillon scored for the Nobles.

The week started for the Bulldogs with the final regular season home game, a 1-0 win over Sandwich in a spirited affair at the Libro Centre.

The competitive game saw Donald LaChance score the only goal of the game, which came in the second half. Griffin Muzzin picked up the win in net for General Amherst.

After that game, played last Wednesday afternoon, Bulldogs head coach Gavin Blunt said it was “a much better result” than the previous Wednesday’s game, a 2-0 loss to L’Essor.

“(Sandwich) was a good team but we came out today and played hard,” said Blunt.

The Bulldogs executed offensively and played well defensively, also putting forth a better effort than they did against L’Essor.

“We worked a lot harder today,” said Blunt.

“The effort was there today,” assistant coach Spencer Petrozzi added.

Petrozzi believed they may have been overconfident heading into the L’Essor game but a good week of practise got them focused for Sandwich.

Blunt believes it was an accomplishment for the Bulldogs to beat a top team like Sandwich, though there was some bad blood between the coaches late in the game as Blunt said Amherst was accused of rough play.

“I was fine with our aggressiveness,” said Blunt, with Petrozzi adding “we played within the rules.”

The final regular season game is scheduled for Wednesday in Essex at 4 p.m.