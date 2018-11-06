Bulldogs volleyball season ends, though coach happy with progress

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs senior boys volleyball season has ended, but the team’s coach was happy with how they progressed this season.

The Bulldogs didn’t put a senior team on the court last season, so this year’s team re-entered WECSSAA Tier 1 play with a young lineup. Their final regular season game was last Tuesday night at home versus the visiting Sandwich Sabres and the Bulldogs lost two sets to one. The Bulldogs lost the first set 25-18, and got down 9-0 in the second set before making it close though they lost 25-19. The Bulldogs won the third set 25-21.

“We did pretty well,” said General Amherst coach Craig Lohnes. “They played well. We did a great job. I think the key for our players is passing. If we can pass, we can get set up in the middle and be a better team.”

The Bulldogs played well defensively, he believed, and Lohnes noted the Bulldogs players take pride in not letting the ball hit the floor.

“I’d say it is steady progress,” he said last Wednesday of his team’s performance this season.

Lohnes said the goal was to “finish better than we started” and believes they have done that. He noted the Bulldogs are a group of Grade 11 players who are improving.

“We look pretty good for next year,” said Lohnes. “Hopefully they have learned from this year and get better.”

There are also some good junior-aged players that could also infuse more talent into the Bulldogs.

General Amherst started the playoffs last Thursday at Brennan, but the host Cardinals put an end to the Bulldogs’ season. The Cardinals defeated the Bulldogs 25-22, 25-22 and 25-19 in the first round of the WECSSAA “AA” playoffs.