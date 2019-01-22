Bulldogs still looking for first win in WECSSAA Tier 2 basketball

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs senior boys basketball team is still searching for its first win in WECSSAA Tier 2 league play after another loss last week.

The Bulldogs are now 0-6 in WECSSAA play, not counting tournaments, after a 51-39 loss to Cardinal Carter last Tuesday night at General Amherst. The Bulldogs had a 21-16 halftime advantage but Cardinal Carter outscored Amherst 16-5 in the third quarter to pull away for the victory.

Matteo Palumbo had 13 points while Riley Sesto scored ten for General Amherst.

“(Cardinal Carter) started hitting three (pointers) and we didn’t have an answer,” said General Amherst coach Frank Palumbo. “It was just frustrating.”

Palumbo believes the team could build momentum once they find a way to get a victory.

“You need success. Success breeds success,” he said. “Until they can taste victory, it makes it difficult.”

The Bulldogs have a young team, but Palumbo still would like to see some results on the floor.

“They are young, but sooner or later we can’t use that as an excuse,” he said.

Cardinal Carter is a good team, he added, but would like to see his team play with more belief in themselves.

“It’s confidence. It’s confidence in the shot,” he said. “When the shot is not there, attack the basket and have the confidence to do that.”

The Bulldogs have only eight players on the senior basketball team this season and Palumbo is happy with their overall effort.

“They come out and practice and work hard,” he said. “They’re improving. That’s all you want.”

General Amherst’s next game is on the road Jan. 31 at UMEI.