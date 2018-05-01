Bulldogs soccer team closes regular season with loss in Essex

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst boys soccer team didn’t close out the regular season the way they wanted to but are looking to the playoffs.

The Bulldogs (3-3) lost their second straight road game last Wednesday afternoon in Essex by a final score of 1-0. Tyler Zsebok scored a second half goal to give the Red Raiders the victory.

General Amherst head coach Gavin Blunt said the Bulldogs played better than they did two days earlier – a 2-0 loss in Belle River – but it wasn’t enough.

“It was a tough game,” said Blunt. “It was one defensive lapse that they capitalized on. We couldn’t catch a break.”

Blunt believed the Bulldogs had more scoring chances than Essex did but things didn’t go General Amherst’s way.

“We played well,” said Blunt. “We couldn’t get the ball on our foot properly. (Essex) capitalized on the one chance they had. We played much better today.”

“We were the better team,” added assistant coach Spencer Petrozzi. “We just couldn’t score.”

Petrozzi agreed that the Bulldogs put forth a better effort against Essex as compared to the Belle River game, adding that General Amherst played well defensively against the Red Raiders.

The Bulldogs were the first team to conclude its regular season and now await the playoffs. In the meantime, they are In a tournament this Friday in Tilbury.

“The Tilbury tournament will allow us to practice and get us prepared for the playoffs,” said Blunt.