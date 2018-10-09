Bulldogs showing progress on the volleyball court

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst senior boys volleyball team were on the court twice and experienced their first taste of victory.

While both matches were defeats, the Bulldogs scored a win in one of the three games against the Brennan Cardinals Thursday afternoon. Played at Brennan, the Bulldogs dropped the first two games 25-21 and 25-18 but rallied to win the third game 25-23.

The week started with a loss on the Bulldogs’ home court to Riverside last Tuesday evening. The visitors swept the Bulldogs in three straight sets, 25-17, 25-11 and 26-24.

Despite the loss, head coach Craig Lohnes was satisfied with his team’s performance.

“They are doing better, slowly but surely,” Lohnes said after last Tuesday evening’s match.

After a lopsided loss in the second game, Lohnes was pleased with how his team rebounded in the third match and nearly won it.

“They came back and had a good showing in the third game,” he said. “It would have been nice to finish off that set.”

Lohnes said the Bulldogs are getting better and applauded the work of his players, in particular those who come off the bench. He said it is tough to come off the bench cold and serve but credited players for doing just that. Players that stood out included Quenton Desjardins and Matteo Palumbo.

“We want to get better as the season progresses,” said Lohnes. “They are doing well.”

Lohnes added they knew Riverside had some talented players but thought the Bulldogs responded to the challenge.

“I thought we fared well with their skill level. We are happy with that,” he stated. “Riverside is a good team.”

The Bulldogs are in action only once this week, as St. Thomas of Villanova’s senior boys volleyball team comes to General Amherst for a 4 p.m. match Thursday.