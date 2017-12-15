Bulldogs pick up two wins and a tie in recent WECSSAA boys hockey action

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs boys hockey team’s last three games have been on the road and they have picked up points in all of them.

The most recent game was last Wednesday afternoon, a 4-4 tie in Essex. General Amherst head coach Pat Garrett said they were down 4-0 after two periods but made the necessary adjustments during the second intermission.

Not only did the Bulldogs kill off an early penalty in the third period, Garrett said Josh DiCarlo went end-to-end to score a shorthanded goal to make it 4-1. Brandon Salvati and Nick Bozin added goals in short order to make it a 4-3 game with Garrett stating DiCarlo tipped in a shot just 30 seconds before the curfew buzzer sounded to give Amherst a point.

The previous game was Dec. 7 and it was a 3-1 win over the defending WECSSAA champion Belle River Nobles at the Atlas Tube Centre. Max Clifford, Brock Beaudoin and Russ Morencie each scored for General Amherst in the win.

“We killed off three 5-on-3’s,” said Garrett, who added the third 5-on-3 was actually a 6-on-3 as Belle River pulled their goalie late in the game.

Garrett said DiCarlo, Beaudoin and Clifford all had strong games while Will Bratt “played phenomenal” in goal.

“It was one of those games where it was a great all-around effort,” said Garrett. “We were good defensively, good offensively and we got good goaltending.”

The Bulldogs got a lot of other scoring opportunities as well, he added.

“It’s always nice to beat them in their barn,” said Garrett.

The other game over the last two weeks was a Dec. 6 game against the Brennan Cardinals. The Bulldogs won 5-1 with Isaac Hammond, Clifford, Nate Lenson, DiCarlo and Salvati scoring goals.

The Bulldogs are 3-1-1 thus far on the 2017-18 WECSSAA Tier 1 boys hockey season. They host Kingsville this Thursday at 3 p.m. in their final league game before the Christmas break.

The Bulldogs will also square off against the Amherstburg Police Service Friday from 12-2 p.m. at the Libro Centre in a charity game for Special Olympics. Admission is a $2 donation.