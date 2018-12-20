Bulldogs pick up first win of 2018-19 WECSSAA boys hockey season

By Ron Giofu

The start of the 2018-19 WECSSAA boys hockey season has been tough for General Amherst High School but they picked up their first win last week.

The Bulldogs blanked the visiting Tecumseh Vista Academy Vortex 4-0 at the Libro Centre last Thursday afternoon. Team captain Max Jones scored goals in the first and third periods while Aiden Bastien and Drake McGowan also picked up goals for the Bulldogs in the winning effort.

Goalie Jacob Lister picked up the shutout for the Bulldogs, who are now 1-4 on the season.

“We needed it. It’s nice to have a win,” said General Amherst head coach Pat Garrett.

Garrett noted they have been playing games minus some key players early on and they had a tough schedule to boot. Tecumseh Vista Academy entered the game winless, so the Bulldogs knew they had a shot at winning last week’s game.

“It’s nice to see Max Jones get on the scoreboard twice,” said Garrett.

The Bulldogs entered the final week before the Christmas break with a tournament hosted by Brennan and a league game this Thursday afternoon against the Holy Names Knights. Garrett, who praised the work of his Grade 9 and 10 players after the win over the Vortex, said they hope to go into the break with momentum.

Lister, who returned to the Bulldogs’ lineup after missing multiple games due to illness, said his teammates kept the shots down in front of him and played well.

“It always feels nice to come back with a shutout,” said Lister.

The win “brought new energy” into the Bulldogs’ dressing room, the netminder added.

“We finally got the monkey off of our backs,” he said, adding they hope to take some momentum into the second half of the regular season.

The other game of the week for General Amherst was a 3-1 loss to the L’Essor Aigles last Tuesday in a game played at Tecumseh Arena. Bastien scored the lone goal that day for the Bulldogs.

This Thursday’s game against Holy Names is at 3:30 p.m. at South Windsor Arena. They come back from the Christmas break with a three-game homestand, the first being a Jan. 8 game versus the Kingsville Cavaliers.