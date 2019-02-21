Bulldogs ousted in jr. boys basketball quarterfinals

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs junior boys basketball team advanced to the WECSSAA “AA” playoff quarterfinals, but could get no further.

The Bulldogs were defeated 50-36 at Riverside and thus were eliminated from the playoffs. They made it to the quarterfinals thanks to beating Tecumseh Vista Academy 38-27 48 hours earlier.

Head coach Ben Pelger said they were matched up against a Tier 1 opponent in the Riverside Rebels, with General Amherst being a Tier 2 opponent.

“They fought hard until the end,” said Pelger. “They had a really good regular season with an 8-4 record. It’s really promising for next year.”

Pelger said the junior Bulldogs learned something every game and played well as a team, particularly the last two games. He was also thankful for the support of the senior boys team and coaches Frank Palumbo and Alex Temesy.

“The parents were always of great support,” he said.

Pelger also thanked the students who served as the scorers as well as the players themselves from both the junior and senior teams “for their hard work, dedication and sportsmanship.”

Four students from the junior team are eligible to move up to the senior team next season, Pelger added.

“They’ll have a really strong group for next year,” he predicted.