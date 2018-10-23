Bulldogs now 5-0 after defeating visiting Blenheim

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs have won their first five games of the WECSSAA Tier 3 football season with the latest win coming last Thursday.

The Bulldogs knocked off the visiting Blenheim Bobcats at Centennial Park 27-13 with the Bulldogs scoring the first 27 points on the afternoon. The scoring began in the first quarter on 13-yard touchdown run by quarterback Emmitt Rosati on the game’s opening drive.

The Bulldogs would add 17 more points in the second quarter to take a 24-0 halftime lead. After kicker Matteo Gugliotta connected on a 24-yard field goal, running back Levi Reaume scored on a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 17-0.

Brayden LeClerc got in on the act later in the quarter on a seven-yard touchdown run.

Gugliotta, who also converted the three General Amherst touchdowns, kicked a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter. Blenheim had seven and 62 yard touchdown passes in the fourth quarter but could not close the gap any further.

“We played really well in the first half,” said Rosati. “We had penalties that cost us big plays. Overall we played pretty well.”

Rosati said they get a lot of penalties in games and that is something they have to improve upon. He said the 5-0 start was nice, particularly after both junior and senior teams went winless in 2017.

“It feels great, especially after last season,” he said.

The Bulldogs play two tough opponents in the final two games, both on the road, and Rosati said they will have to play hard to win them.

General Amherst head coach John Rudak said they controlled the ball well and “we didn’t have to pass too much.”

“They played us straight up. They didn’t try to cheat on us,” Rudak said of the Bobcats, adding the visitors were “undermanned” and used some trick plays to get scores.

“The best part was all of our future guys were all able to get in the game and have a chance to play,” he said, as the Bulldogs are a combined team this year with a lot of junior aged players on it.

Reaume and LeClerc both ran the ball well, he noted and Bryce Dougan played well on defense.

“Penalties are costing us,” he added. “We had two touchdowns called back.”

Both of the final two regular season games are at Tecumseh Vista Academy, with the opponents this week being Riverside at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Bulldogs close the season with a game next Friday against Tecumseh Vista Academy at 5 p.m.

