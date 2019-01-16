Bulldogs now 2-5-1 after a win and a tie last week

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs are now 2-5-1 on the WECSSAA boys hockey season after a win and a tie last week.

The Bulldogs’ first game of the week was a 6-4 win over the Kingsville Cavaliers last Tuesday afternoon at the Libro Centre. Owen Schipper led the way with three goals while Brandon Salvati had a pair. Aiden Bastien also scored for General Amherst.

“We had a great game and the boys played hard,” said Schipper. “It was a good team effort.”

Schipper said linemates Jacob Peddie and Jacob Howson helped him out. He added that they are trying to pile up points in the second half of the season as they are trying to win the WECSSAA title.

Bulldogs head coach Pat Garrett said they had almost everyone in the lineup, an accomplishment this year as they have been missing players for one reason or another.

Garrett also said they are trying to pick up points this month, noting they play schools closer to General Amherst’s size.

“It would be nice to get on a roll heading into the playoffs,” he said, adding he was “very happy” with the win over Kingsville.

The Bulldogs returned to the Libro Centre last Thursday afternoon and came away with a 2-2 tie with Essex. Josh Peddie and Schipper had the goals in that game.

The Bulldogs were at home to St. Joseph Tuesday after this issue of the River Town Times went to press. They also play Sandwich at the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle Thursday at 2:30 p.m. before finishing the regular season on the road next Monday with a 3:30 p.m. game versus Brennan at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.