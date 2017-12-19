Bulldogs lose home opener to Cardinal Carter

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs took to their home court for the first time this season last Tuesday but dropped a 70-34 decision to Cardinal Carter.

The senior boys basketball team trailed 37-17 at the half with the visiting Cougars extending their lead further in the third quarter. Cardinal Carter outscored General Amherst 25-12 over the third eight-minute quarter.

The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 0-2 in WECSSAA Tier 2 play.

“It was a tough game,” said General Amherst coach Ben Pelger. “We competed against a team that should be playing Tier 1.”

Pelger said the Bulldogs looked “a little bit rusty” against Cardinal Carter.

“Hopefully we can raise our game and have better games in the future,” said Pelger.

General Amherst was able to take a lot of shots against Cardinal Carter, but Pelger added that not enough of them went in.

“We still need to do a lot of work defensively and rebounding,” said Pelger.

The Bulldogs are aiming for a 5-5 season, said Pelger, noting the team is both a mix of new and experienced players. Pelger said there are three returning seniors, four players that moved up from the junior team and five new players.

Pelger also coaches the junior boys team, which also dropped to 0-2 last Tuesday night after a 50-26 loss to Cardinal Carter’s junior team. The juniors are also hoping for a 5-5 record this season.

“That’s a really promising team,” said Pelger. “They are playing hard every game. It’s a good group of guys. The Grade 9 and 10’s get along well. They are all there to improve and get better for the future.”

The two teams are trying to get General Amherst back to a championship level on an annual basis, Pelger added.

The teams played Monday at Tecumseh Vista Academy. The senior team lost to the Vortex 54-34 while the junior team fell 56-36.