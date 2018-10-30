Bulldogs improve to 6-0 with shutout win vs. Riverside

By Ron Giofu
Six games, six wins for the General Amherst Bulldogs senior football team.
However, the most recent win wasn’t one of their prettiest.
The Bulldogs defeated Riverside 21-0 last Thursday night in a game played at Tecumseh Vista Academy. The game was scoreless at the half with General Amherst being stopped twice on third down plays in addition to turning the ball over three times in the half.
The offense got going in the third quarter when Emmitt Rosati and Brayden LeClerc each scored touchdowns, both of them being 11-yard runs. Levi Reaume added the Bulldogs’ third touchdown of the second half with a two-yard run in the fourth quarter.
LeClerc believed they came out “flat footed” in the first half and didn’t play as well as they are capable of.
“We focused more. We were more motivated in the second half,” he said. “We brought the sauce.”
The offensive line blocked well and allowed him to get the touchdown, LeClerc added, believing the line is playing well this season.
As for the 6-0 start, LeClerc said “it feels good, especially since we didn’t get a win last year.”
General Amherst head coach John Rudak said he spoke with his Riverside counterpart with the belief was that the Rebels had their best half of the season in last Thursday night’s football game. Rudak said it showed in their performance.
“They came out to play,” he said.
The three first half turnovers were “very costly,” said Rudak, and helped change momentum. However, the Bulldogs were able to take over in the second half.
“As the game wore on, we wore them down,” said Rudak, crediting the offensive and defensive lines.
“We had great lateral pressure from our linebackers and safeties to stop their run game,” he added.
The Bulldogs return to Tecumseh Vista Academy Friday at 5 p.m. to battle the host Vortex in a battle of 6-0 teams. It is the final game of the season for both and the winner will be division champions.
“The guys are very fired up,” said Rudak. “Vista ran it up on us last year. The guys on that team remember that. They are going to use it as incentive for this year’s game.”
Rudak said they are going to try and do what they do best, which is run behind the line and wear the other team down.