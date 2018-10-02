Bulldogs improve to 2-0 in WECSSAA Tier 3 football action

By Ron Giofu
The General Amherst Bulldogs senior football team is now 2-0 on the WECSSAA Tier 3 season after a convincing win last Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs blanked Lajeunesse 26-0 in a game played at Centennial Park. General Amherst scored on their first possession as the legs and arm of quarterback Emmitt Rosati got the Bulldogs down the field before running back Levi Reaume scored on an eight-yard run.
Levi’s brother Ethan got in on the act in the second quarter, as he reeled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Rosati. Rosati scored the Bulldogs third touchdown on a one-yard plunge late in the first half to make it 20-0.
Kicker Matteo Gugliotta had a 12-yard field goal in the third quarter and booted a 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Bulldogs head coach John Rudak said they executed well in just about every facet of the game, except in the penalty department. He estimated they had 150-200 yards in penalties. The discipline aspect of their game will have to be cleaned up as Rudak acknowledged that it is difficult to win consistently with that many penalties.
Rudak said they knew Lajeunesse would have trouble passing the football, so they played close to the line of scrimmage and tried to force Lajeunesse to pass the ball.
“It’s a great confidence booster,” Rudak said of the win. “From the get-go, we moved the ball very efficiently.”
The touchdown on the opening drive was “probably our best drive of the season,” said Rudak.
The Bulldogs also escaped the game with no injuries and Rudak noted they were able to get playing time to some Grade 9 and 10 players.
General Amherst will try and pick up their third straight win in their third straight home game this week. The Bulldogs will be back at the Libro Centre Friday evening for a 5 p.m. game against the Leamington Lions.
