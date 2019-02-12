Bulldogs finish season with first victory

By Ron Giofu

It was a rough season record-wise for the General Amherst Bulldogs boys basketball season but they finished off on the right note.

The final game of the season was last Tuesday night at home versus Ste. Cecile and the Bulldogs came away with a 55-43 victory. Riley Sesto had 22 points for General Amherst, who finished with a 1-9 record.

“It was great. We finally won,” said Sesto. “We’ve been working hard all year. There has been a couple of losses we should have won.”

Sesto, a Grade 11 student, will be back next season as should most of his teammates.

“Next year, we should have a pretty strong team,” he said.

The key against Ste. Cecile was the fact the Bulldogs played a strong team game, Sesto added.

“We worked really well together. There was a lot of passing,” he said. “We got to use our flex play which we don’t usually get a chance to in games.”

Head coach Frank Palumbo was happy the Bulldogs got a chance to pick up a win before the season concluded.

“It was nice for the kids to finish with a win,” he said. “They worked hard all season and were positive all season. We had a lot of close games.”

Palumbo noted everyone is eligible to come back next season and that should help them.

“We’ve got a strong junior program,” he added.

The Bulldogs played the day before at Maranatha but lost 59-51. They did not qualify for the WECSSAA playoffs.