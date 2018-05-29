Bulldogs fall short in WECSSAA “AA” boys soccer final

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs boys soccer team got to the WECSSAA “AA” final but fell just short of a league title.

The Essex Red Raiders claimed the Windsor-Essex County championship at the “AA” level with a 2-0 victory over the Bulldogs last Thursday evening. The game was played on a neutral field, specifically the turf field at Academie Ste. Cecile private school in south Windsor.

Essex used first half goals from Tyler Zsebok and Jackson Moore to win and take the title. General Amherst advanced to the finals after wins over top ranked schools such as Cardinal Carter and Riverside.

“We had a really hard working game,” said General Amherst head coach Gavin Blunt. “We couldn’t get the bounces we needed. (Essex) got lucky on a couple of bounces at the beginning on their (first) goal. We worked hard. We’re not used to going down two goals so early.”

Spencer Petrozzi, one of General Amherst’s assistant coaches, gave credit to the Red Raiders for their effort.

“We were chasing the game from the start,” said Petrozzi. “We never got settled. Essex played well. They deserved to win.”

The Bulldogs advanced to the WECSSAA “AA” final with victories over Cardinal Carter and Riverside. Blunt said those teams played in WECSSAA’s Tier 1 division this past regular season with the Bulldogs being a Tier 2 team.

General Amherst will lose a “good amount” of players either to graduation or players moving out of the area. Blunt said this year’s team was mainly returning players from last year but they will need other players to step up next season as they move into Tier 1 themselves.

“We’ll be playing against the best,” said Blunt.

Blunt added that this year “was a good experience for the boys” but acknowledged after last Thursday’s game that “we didn’t get what we came here for.”

