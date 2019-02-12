Bulldogs eliminated from WECSSAA boys hockey playoffs

By Ron Giofu

The season is over for the General Amherst Bulldogs boys hockey team.

The Bulldogs faced off with the Brennan Cardinals last Thursday afternoon at the WFCU Centre in Windsor but lost 3-1 in the one-game knockout round of the WECSSAA playoffs. Noah Duggan had the only goal for General Amherst.

“I felt like Brennan came out looking to win a playoff game,” said Bulldogs head coach Pat Garrett. “We didn’t have the same sense of urgency they had.”

After the Cardinals went up 2-1, the Bulldogs played better and controlled the play more but Garrett didn’t believe they were able to create a lot of quality scoring chances.

While disappointed with the result, Garrett said he is not disappointed in the team. He said it is the first time in his 14 years of coaching the boys hockey team at Amherst that the team has gone out that early and said he felt bad for the players in the dressing room that happened.

“I would have liked to have seen a semi-final playoff spot,” he said.

A key moment in the game was a second period five-on-three powerplay that the Bulldogs failed to score on.

General Amherst had only one Grade 12 player this year so the bulk of the team is eligible to return next season, he noted, adding that Grade 9 student Sebastian Tronchin led the team in scoring.

“I feel the future is in good shape,” said Garrett. “I think this year was our rebuilding year without us realizing it.”

While losing to Brennan stings, Garrett added that “you have to take your lumps sometimes” and they are looking to be better next year. He thanked the parents and guardians for their help this year as well.

The Grade 9 and 10 players will be back on the ice in April, Garrett said, as there is a tournament in Lakeshore for younger players.