Bulldogs eke out road win at Brennan

By Ron Giofu
The General Amherst Bulldogs improved to 4-0 on the season last Thursday afternoon by the smallest margin of victory possible.
The Bulldogs held on and defeated the Brennan Cardinals 22-21 in a game played at Brennan. The Cardinals trailed 22-12 early in the fourth quarter but a field goal and a touchdown put them within one point. General Amherst’s Calvin Cribley chose a fine time for his second interception of the game, as that came on the two-point attempt late in the game on the Cardinals’ last touchdown and allowed the Bulldogs to hang on for the win.
Both teams scored on their opening drives with Bulldogs’ quarterback Emmitt Rosati going up the middle for a three-yard touchdown run but Brennan tied it on the next series with a 23-yard touchdown pass.
The only other first half scoring was a single by Brennan off of a punt to make in 8-7 at the half. The Cardinals added another rouge off of a missed 40-yard field goal early in the third quarter to go up 9-7 but the Bulldogs answered back as running back Levi Reaume scored on a seven-yard run and then found the end zone on the two-point attempt to put General Amherst up 15-9.
Brennan would get a 23-yard field goal before the third quarter was out to make it a 15-12 game but Rosati had a four-yard run in the fourth quarter to make it 22-12. Matteo Gugliotta made all converts he attempted for the Bulldogs.
The Cardinals got the next nine points but could get no closer.
“It felt good. We played pretty hard,” said Reaume after the game. “Our offense played pretty well. We executed and ran the ball well.”
Reaume called the one-point victory “a great confidence booster” as the team knows it can win a tight game.
“We’re confident in our ability for the rest of the season,” said Reaume.
General Amherst head coach John Rudak said four Bulldog turnovers made the game tighter than it should have been, but credited his players for doing a good job and picking up the win.
“We did everything we could do and did a good job,” he said.
Rudak said both the offensive and defensive lines played well and agreed that the Bulldogs get a “huge amount of confidence” going into the rest of the season.
“Hopefully that carries over into the Blenheim game,” said Rudak.
The win over Brennan was “definitely one of the most exciting games from a fan and coaching perspective.”
The game against the Brennan Bobcats will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Centennial Park. It will be the final regular season home game of the year for the Bulldogs, who then close the regular season with two games on the road.
