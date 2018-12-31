Bulldogs drop to 1-5 after high scoring loss against Holy Names

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs found their offense just prior to the holiday break but their opponents had more.

The Bulldogs dropped a 7-5 decision to the Holy Names Knights Dec. 20 at South Windsor Arena. The two teams started out of the gate quickly, scoring seven of the 12 goals in the opening period of the game as the Bulldogs led 4-3 heading to the second period.

“It looked like it was going to be a shootout,” said General Amherst head coach Pat Garrett. “The scoring stopped in the third period.”

After tough one-goal losses at their tournament in Windsor earlier in the week, Garrett was happy to see the offense find the net albeit in a losing effort. He believes the young team is on the right track and could make some noise in the 2019 portion of their WECSSAA schedule.

“I feel the guys are right on the cusp of coming together,” said Garrett.

The Bulldogs scored nine goals in their first five games and managed five against Holy Names, so the General Amherst coach sees that as a good sign.

Garrett said he “front loaded” the schedule with games against the larger schools and hopes the Bulldogs will get on a roll in the second half of the schedule against teams closer to their size and ability.

“Momentum means a lot,” he said.

Garrett added he is excited for the second half of the season and hopes they can get on a run heading to the playoffs.

General Amherst is now off for the Christmas break and resumes play with a pair of home games early in 2019. They host the Kingsville Cavaliers Jan. 8 and the Essex Red Raiders Jan. 10, both at 2:30 p.m. at the Libro Centre.