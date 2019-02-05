Bulldogs drop to 0-8 with a pair of road losses

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs senior basketball team came back from the exam break with a pair of losses, but the two games were different except for the outcome.

The Bulldogs started the week last Thursday against the UMEI Lightning (4-4) in Leamington with a 35-33 loss but General Amherst was nearly able to complete the comeback. The Bulldogs trailed 19-10 at the half but made it close at the end.

“We started off slow,” said assistant coach Alex Temesy. “We only had ten points in the first half. We finished strong to end the game.”

Temesy said they were unable to get a shot off in the final seconds of the game.

“We ended up making it an exciting game,” he said.

The Bulldogs (0-8) were in Windsor the following day for a game against Lamothe-Cadillac (9-1) with the home team coming away with an 81-44 victory.

“That’s the best team in the league,” said General Amherst head coach Frank Palumbo, of the Friday night opposition.

“They are a very good team,” agreed Temesy. “They are a big team and very athletic. We lack the size to go up against them.”

Temesy estimated they were outrebounded by about 30. However, he said the Bulldogs didn’t quit despite being down by a lot of points.

“The thing I like about this team is they don’t give up,” said Temesy.

The Bulldogs worked on the things they know and worked hard until the end, he stated, though they were missing one of their better players in Riley Sesto against Lamothe-Cadillac.

They had two games earlier this week against Maranatha and Ste. Cecile.

“We can definitely win those games,” Temesy said, noting Friday night that the Bulldogs were still eyeing a playoff berth. “I think we can break the goose egg.”

Next year’s team should be good, he added, as they will have talented seniors returning with a year’s experience plus some good players coming up from the junior ranks.