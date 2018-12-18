Bulldogs drop to 0-4 after two home court losses last week

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs are 0-4 on the WECSSAA Tier 2 senior boys basketball season, but it’s not for lack of effort.

The Bulldogs most recent game was a 55-37 defeat at the hands of the visiting Essex Red Raiders last Thursday night. Ty Queen led the Bulldogs in scoring with ten points with Riley Sesto scoring seven. Matthew Wismer and Lucas Caradonna each had five points.

General Amherst kept the game close as they trailed by only two points, 19-17, at the half. However, Essex erupted with 22 points in the third quarter, many coming from beyond the three-point line, to pull away.

“They battled,” said General Amherst head coach Frank Palumbo, of his team.

General Amherst lost by about 40 points to the talented Essex squad at a tournament, Palumbo added, so he did see improvement in the Bulldogs.

“We played hard defensively,” he said. “In order to stay in the game, we had to box out all the time. As soon as we missed one, they made us pay. (Essex) is a good team.”

The Bulldogs have only eight players on this year’s senior boys team and one was unavailable against the Red Raiders. Palumbo said they practice with the junior team and do their best despite being short on players.

“They are committed,” stated Palumbo. “They didn’t give up. They work hard.”

This year’s Bulldogs are made up of all Grade 11 players, except one, and he is in Grade 10. Palumbo said their goal was to make the playoffs and they are managing to stay in most games thus far despite a tough early season schedule.

General Amherst is committed to getting better and Palumbo said they have shown a lot of heart thus far.

The Bulldogs other game last week was a 63-49 loss to Westview Freedom Academy last Tuesday at General Amherst. Sesto had 17 points in that game with Caradonna adding 13 and Matteo Palumbo seven.

The lone game for General Amherst this week was in Leamington against the Lions Tuesday, after the printedition of the River Town Times went to press. They will then be off for the Christmas holidays with their first game in 2019 being at home Jan. 15 versus Cardinal Carter.