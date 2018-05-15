Bulldogs drop three games on the diamond last week

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs returned to their home diamond Monday afternoon but came up on the short end of a 10-3 decision.

The Bulldogs boys baseball team lost to the St. Joseph Lasers at the Libro Centre, snapping a two-game winning streak. General Amherst competes in the WECSSAA Bertoia Division.

Kyle Drouillard, who was in his second game with the Bulldogs, said he thought the team played fairly well. The pitching was decent in the game but Drouillard believed the Bulldogs had to do a better job fielding and driving in runs when given the opportunity.

“I thought we could have hit a little bit better with runners in scoring position,” he said.

Drouillard added they “threw the ball around a lot” and that is something they have to get better at. Cutting down on their errors, combined with focusing harder and cashing in more runs, will lead to future success, Drouillard believed.

“It’s simple stuff we have to work on,” said Drouillard.

General Amherst has two other games last week, both on the road. They were in Lakeshore last Wednesday for a game against the Belle River Nobles but lost 13-0 in a game that ended via the mercy rule. Their game last Thursday against the Riverside Rebels went down as a 10-0 loss but was actually a forfeit as the Bulldogs did not have enough players.

General Amherst’s record stood at 2-5 after last week’s action.