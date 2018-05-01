Bulldogs baseball team picks up first win of season

By Ron Giofu

It took three tries but the General Amherst Bulldogs have recorded their first win of the 2018 boys baseball season.

The Bulldogs downed the visiting Brennan Cardinals 11-7 Monday afternoon in a game played at the Libro Centre. Coach Kyle Goodchild was pleased with the latest effort.

“(It was) a lot better than the first two games,” he said.

Goodchild said their hitting was strong throughout the game Monday though noted they made some errors in the field.

“The kids are starting to play hard,” he added. “We are going to keep that going.”

The Bulldogs lost 7-6 to the Herman Green Griffins in their home opener last Thursday and also dropped an 8-6 decision in Windsor to Lajeunesse April 11. Goodchild said they “let our foot off the gas” in the first two games but didn’t do that against Brennan.

General Amherst is eyeing a championship this season and Goodchild emphasized his belief they have good players throughout the lineup. He said they added some good young players this season but wouldn’t mind adding a bit more pitching.

“We’re a solid team,” he said. “I think we are as solid as ever. I think we can win the championship this year.”

The Bulldogs were in Tecumseh Tuesday afternoon for a game against L’Essor, played after this issue of the RTT went to press. They are scheduled, weather permitting, to host Kennedy this Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and St. Joseph next Monday at 3 p.m.