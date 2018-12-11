Bulldogs back on the court for another boys basketball season

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs senior boys basketball team is back on the court for another season.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 after last week’s action, losing at home 54-28 to Villanova and 60-22 in Kingsville last Tuesday and Thursday respectively. Ben Pelger, who is a coach with both the senior and junior teams, said the senior team doesn’t have a lot of players right now.

“We’re down to eight players and we’re looking to get one or two juniors,” he said.

Pelger noted there are no players returning from last year’s senior team.

“That happens sometimes,” said Pelger.

The game against Villanova was tied at the half but “we couldn’t match their physicality.” The Bulldogs played well, he believed,.

“I think our speed and determination can be our strengths but unfortunately we’re not a tall team,” he said. “We need to work on our rebounding.”

The number of players is not an issue with the junior program, he indicated.

“This year, 40 juniors came out which was great,” said Pelger. “Obviously, they need to work on their skill level. They are willing to put in the effort and that’s great.”

The juniors have six players from last year’s team back again, he added, noting the experience should help.

The Grade 9’s and 10’s are helping each other get better, Pelger noted, as they learn to develop their skills and work together as a team.

The junior and senior teams were at home against Tecumseh Vista Academy after this issue of the River Town Times went to press. They are back on their home court again Thursday with the junior game at 4 p.m. and the senior game scheduled for 5:30 p.m.