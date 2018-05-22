Bulldogs advance to WECSSAA boys soccer final

By Ron Giofu

The General Amherst Bulldogs are in the WECSSAA “AA” boys soccer final.

The Bulldogs advanced in dramatic fashion last Thursday afternoon after winning 3-2 in Windsor over the Riverside Rebels. The game ended 1-1 after regulation time and then went to extra time, when the score ended up 2-2. General Amherst then won the game in penalty shots and progressed to the WECSSAA finals.

The win over Riverside was the Bulldogs’ second victory in two days. The Bulldogs were in Leamington last Wednesday afternoon and defeated the Cardinal Carter Cougars 2-1.

General Amherst fell behind 1-0 thanks to a penalty shot goal by Cardinal Carter but the Bulldogs fought back in the second half and scored twice to send them to the semi-finals. Cole Zelle and Kieron Sweet scored in the win over the Cougars.

The Bulldogs will play the Essex Red Raiders in the WECSSAA “AA” soccer final. Essex defeated General Amherst 1-0 the only time they met in the regular season, with that game being played at Essex District High School.

The WECSSAA “AA” final will be played Thursday starting at 6 p.m. It will be played at a neutral site, as the game is scheduled to be played at Academie Ste.-Cecile International Private School at 925 Cousineau Road in Windsor.