Budget tabled, first draft calls for 2.65% tax increase

By Ron Giofu

The first draft of the 2019 town budget has been put before council and the public with the initial recommendation calling for a 2.65 per cent tax increase.

While that is far from the final number – a public meeting and budget deliberations are still to come – that was the number presented by treasurer Justin Rousseau Monday night. Rousseau added that decreases to the county and school board levy demands would bring that number down to 1.93 per cent, or an additional $78 in taxes to a home valued at $250,000.

The recommended water rate increase is 2.5 per cent and the recommended wastewater rate increase is 1.5 per cent, with Rousseau indicating the combined impact of both rate increase recommendations would amount to an average of $18 per household.

Rousseau added that the two capital levies should also be maintained. He pointed out the town’s infrastructure needs are substantial and that is why the levies are recommended to be included.

“Amherstburg has a high value to infrastructure for residents to enjoy,” he said, adding it also creates the highest burden in terms of eventual replacement.

Amherstburg has the the most invested per capita in terms of infrastructure as opposed to any other Essex County municipality, he noted.

Among the capital budget highlights include $930,000 in police transition costs. Director of corporate services Cheryl Horrobin noted that would be covered by savings from the switchover, the police reserve and a transfer from another reserve that would be paid back in one year.

Potential hires could include a communications officer, an administrative co-ordinator, three part-time general parks labourers, two special events co-ordinators and a human resources co-ordinator.

Rousseau noted that the 2019 capital budget is just shy of $14.5 million, adding that capital spending is up $700,000 from 2018. He noted that all capital projects in 2019 are proposed to be financed without debt with the exception of the Edgewater forcemain.

Capital demands for the year are roughly $38.6 million, he noted, and over $135 million over the next ten years, creating a “significant funding gap that needs to be addressed.”

“Continued progress and planning for the future is key to managing such a monumental task as replacing failing infrastructure with limited funds available,” he said.

There will be a public meeting held on the 2019 budget Feb. 2 at the Libro Centre starting at 1 p.m. Town council is scheduled to deliberate the budget at meetings at town hall Feb. 12 from 6-10 p.m., Feb. 13 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and, if required, Feb. 14 from 2-8 p.m.