Budget notes from town council’s recent deliberations

The budget was passed Monday night but here are a few more items from the budget deliberations that were debated Feb. 12-13.

Council pay Town council voted to increase their overall gross pay to offset the loss of the one-third tax exemption that council members formerly received. The gross pay for councillors will increase by $2,745 each and the gross pay for the mayor and deputy mayor will increase $5,985 and $4,325 respectively in order for them to receive the same net pay they had been receiving.

Resident Gregory Moore disagreed with the idea, telling council it will cost taxpayers more money.

“Either you are going to pay your taxes or we are,” he said. “I like you guys, but I don’t want to pay your taxes.”

Council received a raise in 2018.

Professional fees Councillor Michael Prue questioned $25,500 in professional fees in what was described as a one-time costs. Administration explained that the cost is due to it being a contract year for firefighters as well as a unit of staff represented by IBEW so council opted to leave it in.

Recognition Town council opted to leave $10,000 in the budget for “employee recognition” but further opted not to increase that by $3,600. Spending $6,800 on the town’s Christmas party was debated with Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche and Councillor Donald McArthur stating those events are good for employee morale but others disagreed, as Prue stated “I don’t want to be the Grinch that stole Christmas, but this is not normal corporate practice.”

Fire department boat The Amherstburg Fire Department will acquire the former Amherstburg police boat with the budget impacted by $5,500. The vessel will help with rescues along local waterways but Councillor Peter Courtney didn’t see the need, and worried that the projected $5,500 cost would actually grow over the years. Prue believed the fire department should have the vessel in order to ensure that a future tragedy could be avoided.

Courtney tried to have the boat removed from the budget but was turned down.

Cuts Town council removes $4,275 for drainage committee training from the budget. They also reduced $56,400 from the non-departmental reserve budget as Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche had concerns over a contingency reserve.

Wall repairs Councillor Marc Renaud questioned the water and wastewater budgets, specifically a $207,000 budget line. It was explained that there are issues with walls leaking at the water plant and that repairs have to be initiated. It was described as a “one-time repair” by administration.