Budget calls for 1.87% tax increase

By Ron Giofu

Barring any last minute changes prior to its final passage Feb. 25, the 2019 budget calls for a 1.87 per cent tax increase.

Town council whittled the increase down from 2.65 per cent to 1.87 per cent after four hours of budget deliberations last Tuesday night and roughly nine hours of debate last Wednesday.

The operations budget saw a 1.82 per cent increase but, with the two levies, it brings the overall impact to the municipal portion to 1.87 per cent, said treasurer Justin Rousseau.

The town states that, when blended with county and school board rates, the rate is lowered to 1.47 per cent or $59 on a home valued at $250,000.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo believed town council did a good job balancing needs, wants and what is affordable to the tax base.

“The simple answer is the new council is consistent with the last council’s strategy,” said DiCarlo.

Over the two days, DiCarlo added that council had its say on many issues and seemed pleased they debated items before simply voting on them.

“The Town of Amherstburg council is not a rubber stamp committee,” said the mayor.

Admitting zero per cent was the ideal number for a tax increase, DiCarlo noted the town did reduce the increase from the original number presented.

“I’m satisfied that council did a good job coming to a final position that bodes well for the town in the long run,” he said.

Councillor Peter Courtney voiced concerns during the deliberations over potential new hires and the amount of studies that were part of the 2019 budget but noted that costs are going up as well. He took some satisfaction in the fact they were able to find some reductions.

“Any reduction is a good thing for the taxpayer,” he said. “I’m never completely satisfied. I’m confident we did the best we could under the circumstances that we’re in.”

Courtney added he tried to find more savings but respected the final decisions of council.

“Democracy, at the end of the day, will prevail,” he said, adding that there is no ill will after the deliberations and that “we’re a team.”

Councillor Michael Prue said he was disappointed they weren’t able to whittle the overall increase below 1.8 per cent but recognized that he and his colleagues “gave it their best try.” Prue had advocated to put off the purchase of $600,000 worth of police radios for another year and, while that purchase was pulled out of a motion and still has to be considered further, he was hoping that $600,000 could be used on other things.

That money is to come from a reserve and not directly impact the tax rate, he noted, but believes that money could have been used on other projects that did impact the rate.

“We could have used that to offset some other costs,” said Prue.

During Wednesday’s deliberations, administration noted that the radios are still Amherstburg’s responsibility and that they are outdated. Director of corporate services Cheryl Horrobin said the current radios are older technology and could be “problematic” if not addressed.

CAO John Miceli said it was “very well known” that the current police radios are well past their useful lives and that it was an issue as far back as three years ago. Courtney agreed with Prue that the purchase should be delayed but Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche stated that “taxpayers have already paid for it” and that the issue of the radios was not hidden “and was part of the deal.”

Regarding the budget process overall, Prue acknowledged that he received numerous calls and e-mails from residents and that he tried to address their concerns.

“I tried to be their voice,” he said.

The capital budget is for about $14.5 million and among the projects included are the reconstruction of Concession 5 North from Alma St. to Middle Side Road for $2 million and Texas Road between Concessions 2 & 3 for $800,000. The resurfacing of Walnut Dr. between Hawthorn Dr. and McCurdy Dr. resurfacing pegged at $160,000. Paving projects on Creek Road and Pickering Dr. are also expected to be finalized this year with engineering work on McLeod Ave. and South Riverview Dr. also planned for 2019.

There will also be numerous culverts and bridges replaced, with the Concession 2 North bridge over Long Marsh Drain finally to be done with just shy of $1.2 million being carried over from 2018 to complete the work. The town will also purchase a $300,000 truck for public works that will replace a 1999 truck and a new Zamboni for the Libro Centre at a cost of $108,000. The town also allocated $25,000 for upgrades at Malden Centre Park and $170,000 for upgrades at Beaudoin Park.

Courtney was pleased with the Beaudoin Park upgrades, noting the park has been “neglected” and that residents in the River Canard area will appreciate the new amenities that will be installed at the park.