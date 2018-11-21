Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club in negotiations to purchase Girl Guide camp

By Ron Giofu

The Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club is hopeful to still have a youth camp in Amherstburg and is in negotiations with Girl Guides of Canada to try and make that happen.

The chair and vice chair of the Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club – Kathi Poupard and Cathy Robertson – have a dream of providing a youth camp for all and are negotiating with the Girl Guides of Canada to try and purchase the latter’s camp.

“On Oct. 9, 2018, a Superior Court judge granted intervenor status to the Camp Bryerswood intervenors and mandated a good faith commercial negotiation with Girl Guides Canada for the potential transfer of the camp property to hold the camp for continued charitable purposes for the youth of Windsor-Essex,” said Robertson. “What that means is we’re in negotiations with Girl Guides of Canada. We haven’t secured an agreement yet. We’re looking at a potential purchase. To do that, we need investors and community partners.”

Robertson said they envision a youth camp at the site where everyone from scouts, guides, youth groups, cadets and children’s picnics could be accommodated. The site, should it be acquired by the Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club, would offer affordable, year-round programming.

While Robertson said they are open to options for youth programming, she acknowledged that “we are still early in the process” at this stage.

One idea for investors is to allow them to secure naming rights, but Robertson noted that still has to be brought to their annual general meeting for further discussion.

“We need partners,” said Robertson. “We need pledges to secure a down payment.”

Robertson added there is no guaranteed purchase at this point, but it is significant that the judge mandated good faith negotiations which gives the group of community volunteers the chance to purchase the property and the buildings.

“Our thought is to impact children and youth to be the leaders of tomorrow,” she said.

“We need the community’s support,” added Poupard. “This is a one-time chance. If we lose this opportunity, it could be gone forever. We are grateful that the court put in place a framework that gives us a chance to continue to be associated with the camp. The memories and experience are priceless.”

The Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club has a volunteer board of directors who all have associations with the current Girl Guides camp and the movement, some for only a year and others a lifetime with over 25 years of commitment. The Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club was incorporated as a not-for-profit organization in June 2018.‎ “We’re preparing an application for charitable status as well,” said Poupard.

Donations or sponsorships are welcome “the sooner the better,” said Robertson. “Charitable tax receipts are available immediately from our charity partner.”

The group is planning a fish fry Dec. 7 at the Columbus Community Hall (formerly known as the Knights of Columbus Hall), located at 190 Richmond St., in Amherstburg. The event runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

People can e-mail Bryerswoodcampoptimistclub@gmail.com for information or call 519-726-4138 and leave a message.

There is also an online Go Fund Me page at https://ca.gofundme.com/bryerswood-youth-camp or people can also check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bryerswoodyouthoptimistclub.

The Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club website can be found at http://bryerswoodyouthcamp.com/.