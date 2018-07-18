Bogus U.S. $100 bills making the rounds in Amherstburg

Local businesses are asked to be wary of people trying to pass $100 U.S. bills in Amherstburg.

The Amherstburg Police Service report that several complaints have been received by businesses of fraudulent $100 U.S. bills that people are trying to pass. Police advise that, for the time being, businesses not accept large foreign bills as the phony U.S. $100 bills look very close to the real thing.

Amherstburg police say that people are trying to buy a small amount of merchandise with the phony U.S. $100 so they can get a large amount of change back. Businesses are asked to be diligent and check with police or their bank if there are any questions about money they received from a customer.

Thefts The Amherstburg Police Service reports that $800 worth of tools was stolen from a shed in the 300 block of Front Road North. Police say the shed was forced open as the lock was cut by the suspect(s). It was reported to police last Friday around 4:22 p.m. There are no suspects at the present time but anyone with information is asked to call the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS). People can also report information online at www.catchcrooks.com.

*Amherstburg police state that a complainant reported that her purse was stolen during the recent Amherstburg Rotary Ribfest. The complaint was filed last Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. but the theft is believed to have occurred July 8 around 5:30 p.m. The purse contained identification and around $900, police state. There are no suspects at the present time.

*An e-bike was reported stolen last Wednesday afternoon from the 200 block of Sandwich St. S. Amherstburg police say the red New Yorker e-bike was taken from near the Amherstburg Public Library with the e-bike being valued at approximately $1,000. It was reported to police around 4:45 p.m. There are no suspects.

*A bicycle was stolen from a residence early last Wednesday morning. Police say around 4:40 a.m., a blue and black 13-speed Trek men’s mountain bike was reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of Park St. There are currently no suspects.

*A theft was reported at the Amherstburg laundromat last Thursday morning around 8:15 a.m. Police say a number of items were taken but there were no further details.

Accidents Amherstburg police say out of 11 motor vehicle collisions that were reported the week of July 9-16, only one resulted in charges.

Amherstburg police say a single vehicle accident was reported on Concession 4 North Sunday morning around 7:20 a.m. A vehicle went into the ditch, police state, with the 23-year-old Amherstburg male driver charged with failing to drive in marked lane. There were no injuries.

Stats There were 13 traffic-related charges laid last week. Amherstburg police state there were also five 911 hang-up calls and eight alarm calls that officers responded to.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service