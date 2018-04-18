Boblo dock still a cause for concern for town council

By Ron Giofu

The condition of the former Boblo Island dock on Front Road South continues to be a cause for concern from the town.

Councillor Diane Pouget addressed the matter at the April 9 town council meeting, adding that she has received reports from nearby residents about its deteriorating condition. The dock became further damaged due to recent wind storms, she said, as residents were reporting debris coming from the dock.

“They said sheets of metal were actually blowing off the roof,” said Pouget.

Pouget said the dock is “getting dangerous” and that “those sheets of metal are wreaking havoc.” With boating and Sea-Doo season approaching, Pouget voiced concern that there could be hazards in the water if material keeps blowing off the dock.

Material is also washing up on people’s property as well, she added.

“It’s in deplorable condition,” Pouget said, of the dock.

Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale agreed, saying winds have continued to damage the dock and caused debris to blow around the surrounding area. He added that he “hopes no one gets hurt” due to material continuing to be blown free from the dock.

CAO John Miceli said he will continue to follow up with the federal government, and see what their latest plans are.

The condition of the former Boblo dock has been a concern of the town for the last number of years, with an asset condition report planned as of two years ago. In 2016, Rosaleen O’Mahony, communications advisor with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said that “should any safety concerns be identified, Fisheries and Oceans Canada will take the appropriate mitigation steps and notify the community.”

The River Town Times contacted Fisheries and Oceans Canada and relayed the town’s most recent concerns. In an e-mail response sent Monday afternoon, the federal department says they are looking into it.

“The structural deficiency of the Boblo Dock is a concern to Fisheries and Oceans Canada. We are looking at different options to remedy the detaching metal roof tiles as soon as possible,” stated Holly Foerter, regional director of communications with Fisheries and Oceans Canada. “We will notify town council once a plan is in place to address the immediate concern of the tiles.”

There still is the possibility the Coast Guard could have a use for the dock, she suggested.

“The Canadian Coast Guard still has an interest in the Boblo Wharf and is determining possible future uses of the site,” said Foerter. “The results of this study will decide if the dock will be repaired, removed, or divested.”