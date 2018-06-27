Bob Probert Memorial Ride thunders into Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

The annual Bob Probert Memorial Ride thundered through Amherstburg again this year.

While reports have anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 motorcycles participating in the ride this year, the cause remains the same as proceeds will benefit cardiac care services in Windsor-Essex County.

According to Hotel-Dieu Grace Hospital’s website, the Bob Probert Memorial Ride was in its eighth year and “has raised over $750,000 to support the creation of a second angioplasty suite, the new wellness exercise room used by our Cardiac Wellness patients and now a satellite location that will make access to the exercise room easier for patients in the county.”

The total mentioned on the website did not include Sunday’s numbers.

It was also announced that a new cardiac care satellite centre in Tecumseh will be named for Bob Probert.

After leaving Thunder Road Harley Davidson, the ride came to the Fort Fun Centre, then headed to the Colchester Bar & Grill then headed back into Amherstburg where it stopped at Wolfhead Distillery. The wrap-up celebration was at the Ciociaro Club.

Dani Probert, Bob’s wife, was thrilled that the weather held out and that so many people came out in Bob’s memory and to support her family and the cause.

The naming of the cardiac care facility in Tecumseh came as a surprise, as Probert said she knew the location had been decided upon but didn’t know of the name of the facility until it was announced Sunday morning.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” she said.

Probert added she got emotional when she heard that announcement and that she is pleased that so many people continue to support the ride.

“The support from the hockey family and the whole community is overwhelming,” she said. “It’s mind blowing.”

More information on the ride can be found at www.hdgh.org/probertride or www.facebook.com/ProbertRide.