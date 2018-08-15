“Birdies and Bogies for Belle Vue” raises money for restoration

By Ron Giofu

Golfers hit the links Friday evening for the second annual “Birdies and Bogies for Belle Vue” fundraiser.

Approximately 41 golfers turned out for the event at Sutton Creek Golf Course, which was scaled back this year from the full tournament the Belle Vue Conservancy held in 2017. This year’s event was a “nine and dine” format” with the meal and prizes awarded after the golfers came back off the course.

“It went really well,” said Meg Reiner, the conservancy member who organized the event. “I think people really liked the nine and dine format, which we tried for the first time this year.”

The switch allowed the conservancy to see which format the golfers prefer.

“It sounds like this is what people like,” she said, after Friday night’s event.

A fundraising total wasn’t available immediately after the event but should be finalized in the coming weeks.

The Belle Vue Conservancy has fundraised for the roof replacement and are hopeful to have windows replaced later this year. The exterior face of the building is the next goal, with the hope of havingwork started on that next spring.

Early reviews were positive, with Maria Goggin saying “I loved it” though joking she was part of the “worst team” in the 11-team tournament.

“We were the first ones back, so we were number one,” she joked.

Mallory Reiner, Meg’s sister, was on the same team as Goggin and praised her sister’s efforts.

“This was so much fun,” said Mallory. “The weather was really good. I think doing it in the evening was a really good idea.”