Big Buck Sunday returns to AMA Sportsmen Association

By Ron Giofu

An annual tradition returned to the AMA Sportsmen Association recently.

The club hosted its annual Big Buck Sunday March 10, with the first 3-D shoot of the season also held on nearby property on Lowes Side Road. Club member Bob Wilson estimated Big Buck Sunday, which included a swap meet inside the club’s banquet hall, has been going on since at least 2002.

Wilson said they get some new people and some returning people with vendors also part of the event. People can sell or trade any of their used or new hunting and fishing equipment and Wilson noted “you never know” what the public is in the market for.

“It gets people in the door,” he noted, with any proceeds raised going back into the club.

Approximately 14 vendors came out to the 2019 version of Big Buck Sunday.

The 3-D shoots have had as many as 80 participants in the past, Wilson stated, and they are trying to bring archery numbers back up through the weekly programs at the AMA Sportsmen Association. There are 30 targets on the 3-D shoot, but although there is scoring, Wilson said it is more of a recreational event.

“They just want to go out and have fun,” he said.

Foundation for the Recognition of Ontario Wildlife (FROW) official Jim Branch was also on hand measuring pairs of antlers at AMA Sportsmen Association’s annual Big Buck Sunday event. Local hunters had a chance to get their racks scored as part of the annual happening.