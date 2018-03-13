“Big Buck Sunday” held at AMA Sportsmen Association

By Jonathan Martin

A long-standing AMA Sportsmen Association tradition has notched another year in the ol’ belt.

Big Buck Sunday has been giving local hunters the chance to get their racks measured for around two decades, according to club member Brian Beattie.

This year, the antlers were measured by Jim Branch, a Foundation for the Recognition of Ontario Wildlife official. He said the day saw antlers that scored in the 130s and 140s. Those who brought in antlers were given the chance to submit their score to the periodically-released Big Game Records of Ontario book.

Big Buck Sunday also hosted vendors, whose products ranged from crossbows to scones. Beattie said AMA had hosted a craft show the day before, so a few of those involved stayed behind for a second day. There were oil candles, animal pelts, woodcarvings and more. Even a charity showed up: Archers Against Cancer, which holds archery events to raise funds that offset the costs associated with cancer treatment.

Most archers kept to the outdoors, though. The first 3D shoot of the year was held just across the road. Thirty three-dimensional targets, shaped like animals, were erected with scores attached to different body parts: 10 for the heart, eight for the lungs, five for the body and zero for a miss. The next 3D shoot will be held April 8.

“I like the 3D shoots because what it’s really about is getting a few people together to go out and have a few laughs,” Beattie said.