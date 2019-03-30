Belle Vue Conservancy teaming up with WSO, Christ Church again this year

By Ron Giofu

What has become an annual tradition is “all about the bricks” this year.

The Belle Vue Conservancy is hosting its annual spring concert April 24 in partnership with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO). The WSO’s string ensemble, conducted by Daniel Wiley, will be performing that evening at Christ Anglican Church, the latter being in its milestone 200th anniversary year.

Event co-ordinator Stephanie Thomson says her objective is to involve as many people, businesses and organizations as she can. She noted the Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society will be providing floral arrangements to decorate the church with that evening.

This year’s theme is “Palladio,” a nod to the unique architecture of the 200-year-old Belle Vue home. The secondary tagline of “It’s all about the bricks” is due to Robert Reynolds, the original co-owner of Belle Vue, also ordering enough bricks during that time period for the construction of Christ Church.

Thomson noted she became aware of that thanks to a recent article from Debra Honor that was published in the River Town Times. After reading that article, Thomson starting formulating the theme for this year’s WSO concert.

After visiting Father Bill Strang at Christ Church, she started tying in the church’s 200th anniversary as well and plans to have the concert as a co-celebration of the church and Belle Vue.

“It’s fair to say the whole evening will be about the bricks,” she said.

It will be a roughly 90-minute performance with no intermission, Thomson noted.

There are 125 tickets being sold, said Thomson, estimating that as of last Friday 30 had been sold already. Newer local businesses that are selling tickets are Caffeine & Co., located at 238 Dalhousie St., and Vivace Estate Winery, located at 5141 Concession 5 North in Amherstburg.

“There’s a fit because of the classical music theme,” Thomson said of Vivace Estate Winery.

Tickets are $20 each and are also being sold at the Gordon House (268 Dalhousie St.), Amherstburg town hall (271 Sandwich St. S.) and Sobeys (83 Sandwich St. S.).

For more information on the Belle Vue Conservancy or for upcoming events, visit www.bellevueconservancy.com. People can also visit their social media pages at www.facebook.com/bellevueconservancy or www.twitter.com/BelleVuematters.

Those seeking additional information on the concert can contact Thomson at 226-280-7080 or via e-mail stephanie.thomson@bell.net.