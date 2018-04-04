Belle Vue Conservancy planning two fundraising events, new roof coming

By Julianna Bonnett

The Belle Vue Conservancy is planning a pair of music-themed fundraisers to help fund the building’s restoration, with actual construction work possible in the near future as well.

Conservancy vice president Carolyn Davies said they looking to begin putting a new roof on the historic 200-year-old home as the Belle Vue Conservancy is hoping to restore the building as soon as they can. Roof restoration is expected to begin this spring.

Following the restoration of the roof, the next project the conservancy is looking to undertake is the restoration of the windows.

“The Belle Vue is one of the top ten endangered historical buildings in Canada and that’s why it’s so important to us,” said Davies.

The Town of Amherstburg owns the building with the Belle Vue Conservancy charged with the duty of raising the funds to pay for the restoration. CAO John Miceli said there has been a bidder’s meeting for the roof replacement on Belle Vue.

“The Belle Vue Conservancy has raised funds and would like to replace the roof. We are moving in that direction,” Miceli told the RTT in an e-mail.

The first fundraiser will allow people to rock the night away with Rick Rock and his music at “Rocking for Belle Vue.”

The Belle Vue Conservancy, in partnership with Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157, is having a fundraising dinner, silent auction and music by the well-known entertainer, Rick Rock.

“It’s a time to rock the night away with great music from Rick Rock. I suggest everyone build up their appetites and put on your dancing shoes,” said Carolyn Davies, vice president of the conservancy.

The Rick Rock night will be April 13 starting at 6 p.m. at the Legion Br. 157 and the menu will include chicken, vegetables, scalloped potatoes, salad and dessert all for $25. Tickets are available at the Gordon House, Legion Br. 157 or by contacting Davies at 519-736-9433.

A display of the History of World War I veterans who healed in the Belle Vue after the Great War when the home was a respite care residence will be available.

The second fundraiser will be “Music for Belle Vue’s Renaissance” and will take place May 1.

Back by popular demand, people are invited to join the Windsor Symphony Orchestra and the Belle Vue Conservancy as they celebrate spring to raise funds for Belle Vue at the event at Christ Anglican Church.

“We started this event a year ago and it was a tremendous success. It was sold out and we did not have enough seats, so we are eager to see how this year goes,” said Davies.

Joining the WSO will be Windsor’s own Adam Iannetta, who, according to Eventbrite.com, has wowed audience with his rich baritone voice.

“Music for Belle Vue’s Renaissance” will run from 7-9 p.m. Tickets for this event are also $25.

For more information go to www.bellevueconservancy.com or www.windsorsymphony.com and search under “Education & Community – Community Outreach.” People may also call event chair Linda Jackson at 226-345-0628.

The public is also invited to “Like” the Belle Vue Conservancy’s Facebook page and follow them on Twitter by searching “@BellevueMatters.”

—With files from Ron Giofu