Belle Vue Conservancy planning 2019 events

By Ron Giofu

The Belle Vue Conservancy’s schedule of events for 2019 is filling up.

The conservancy, whose goal is to pay for the restoration of the historic 200-year-old mansion on Dalhousie St., has plans for several events in the coming months. Conservancy president Shirley Curson-Prue explained that they are planning one event per month in the spring as not to do too much.

The first event is fast approaching, as “Rocking for Belle Vue” occurs this Saturday at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 with a roast chicken, potato and vegetable dinner planned from 5-7 p.m. with the music of Rick Rock to follow until 10 p.m. Tickets for that event are $20 and tickets are available at the Legion and the Gordon House or by calling Carolyn Davies at 519-736-9433.

The next event the Belle Vue Conservancy will be presenting will be the Windsor Symphony Orchestra concert at Christ Anglican Church entitled “Palladio.” Curson-Prue noted there is music relating to the theme that the WSO has found and that will be played as part of the April 24 concert. It is the third concert that the Belle Vue Conservancy and WSO have teamed up on.

Tickets for the WSO concert will be $20 but they are not on sale yet. For more information on the show, contact Stephanie Thomson at 226-280-7080 or e-mail her at stephanie.thomson@bell.net. More news on the concert and ticket sales should be available in the next couple of weeks.

A final date has yet to be established for the May event, but that will be another “Nine & Dine” golf event at Sutton Creek Golf Club. Further details on that will come in the upcoming weeks.

“People seem to like that particular version although people who want to play 18 holes are welcome to do that,” said Curson-Prue.

There also will be at least one, perhaps two, Jazz Nights again this year with more details to come as those events get closer. There has been Jazz Nights with New Orleans and Memphis themes and Curson-Prue said they are looking at one with a Motown theme.

Another cleanup at the Belle Vue property is also in the works for the spring. The grounds still look well, Curson-Prue believes, but they will soon be putting out a call for volunteers to help them once the event is scheduled.

“They came out in droves last time,” she said. “The work they did that weekend was just dynamite.”

Curson-Prue indicated they are revising their window sponsorship program and further details on that will be presented to the town. The windows the conservancy are aiming to have installed would be reminiscent of the 1920’s.

“Family commemorations I think are big,” said Curson-Prue. “I think people are interested in commemorating their families and this is a way to do it.”

A lot of anonymous donations have also come in, she added, and they are hopeful that continues with work continuing on trying to land corporate donations and sponsorships.

For more information on the Belle Vue Conservancy or to donate, visit www.bellevueconservancy.com or call 519-736-7586.