Belle River man arrested after allegedly crashing into house

The Amherstburg Police Service said that a 54-year-old Belle River man was arrested last Sunday night after a collision.

Amherstburg police state that the accused was arrested for impaired driving following a collision where police say his Ford F150 crashed into a house in the 3900 block of Concession 3 North. No one was injured.

The incident was reported to police Sunday around 7:45 p.m.

Trespassing The Amherstburg Police Service states that two Windsor males were arrested for trespassing after a citizen called to report suspicious activity and a potential theft. Police say the issue occurred at Walmart. The males were 32-years-old and 38-years-old.

The matter was reported to police Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Stats Amherstburg police responded to 177 calls for service last week.