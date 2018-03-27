“Battle of the Bands” showcases skating skills

Skate Amherstburg held its 47th annual ice carnival March 25 at the Libro Centre.

This year’s theme was “Battle of the Bands” with skaters from all levels participating and showing what they have learned this skating season.

The Libro Centre was bustling with activity as Skate Amherstburg also hosted the Deveau-Winfield Synchronized Skating Competition the same weekend.

There is a full page of colour photos in the March 28 print issue of the skating carnival.

A Facebook album will be added soon.

Photos were taken by Jonathan Martin.